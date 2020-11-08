SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For the third straight day, Illinois reported more than 10,000 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 42 more deaths.
In all, 10,009 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the state total to 487,987 during the pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 42 additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to 10,196. Another 342 deaths are classified as “probable” COVID-19 related deaths
Laboratories collected 90,757 new tests over the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In all, 8,404,304 tests have been performed during the pandemic.
The state's seven day positivity rate continues to soar, now sitting at 11.9%.
The state also saw its hospitalization numbers continue to increase on Sunday, as more than 4,300 residents are currently in hospitals due to coronavirus-like illnesses. Of those patients, 833 are currently in intensive care units, and 368 are on ventilators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.