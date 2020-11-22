SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 10,012 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 76 additional deaths.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois has now reported a total of 656,298 total cases and 11,506 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Laboratories collected 92,437 tests in the past 24 hours. The state is inching toward the 10 million COVID-19 test milestone, sitting a little over 9.8 million Sunday.
Even with the state’s recent run of high case totals, the seven-day positivity rate continued a slow decline on Sunday, dipping to 11.3%. After a rapid rise in that number over the month of October and the beginning of November, the positivity rate has now fallen four of the last five days.
The state is still seeing large numbers of hospitalizations related to the virus, a trend that will likely continue even if case numbers begin to decline slightly. In all, 6,072 patients are currently hospitalized for the virus in Illinois, with 1,179 of those patients in intensive care unit beds and 589 on ventilators.
