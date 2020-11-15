SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 10,631 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Sunday and 72 more deaths.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, Sunday marked the tenth consecutive day in which the state reported more than 10,000 new cases.
The total number of COVID-19 cases sits at 573,616 since the start of the pandemic and the statewide death toll sits at 10,742.
Laboratories collected 84,831 new tests in the past 24 hours.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate sits climbed to 14.8% on Sunday.
The state also saw its hospitalization numbers continue to increase on Sunday with 5,474 residents currently in hospitals due to coronavirus-like illnesses. Of those patients, 1,045 are currently in intensive care units, and 490 are on ventilators.
