SPRINGFIELLD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 11,028 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 166 additional deaths.
Yesterday, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there was a delay in death data reporting. Saturday's number includes 66 deaths from Friday, meaning only 100 have actually come in the past 24 hours.
The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic sits at 562,985 while the state death toll has climbed to 10,670, according to IDPH data.
Laboratories collected 114,370 new tests in the past 24 hours, another single-day testing record.
The state's seven-day positivity rate continues to rise, reaching 14.7%.
The state also saw its hospitalization numbers continue to increase on Saturday, with 5,415 residents currently in hospitals due to coronavirus-like illnesses. Of those patients, 1,018 are currently in intensive care units, and 499 are on ventilators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.