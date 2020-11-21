SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 11,891 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours while setting another single-day testing record.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, laboratories collected 120,284 new tests in the past 24 hours.
In all, 9,708,982 tests have been performed statewide during the pandemic, with the state likely to cross the 10 million threshold next week.
According to IDPH data, Saturday's cases bring Illinois' total case count to 646,286.
State health officials also reported 127 additional deaths Saturday, marking the fourth straight day the state has seen more than 100 COVID-19 deaths.
In all, 11,430 Illinois residents have died after contracting the virus, with 522 more deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.
The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate, which had risen to 13.6% earlier this month, stayed steady at 11.5% on Saturday.
Illinois also set a new hospitalization record on Saturday, as 6,175 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 1,173 are currently in intensive care units, and 595 are on ventilators, according to IDPH data.
