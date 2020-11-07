SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The COVID-19 surge continues in Illinois as health officials reported 12,438 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The new number does include both confirmed and probable cases. It comes one day after the state made a change to the presentation of its' COVID-19 data, following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“A confirmed case is laboratory-confirmed via molecular test. A probable cases meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test,” IDPH said in a statement. “If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once.”
The change in reporting will also have a significant impact on the state’s positivity rates. That seven-day positivity rate jumped from 9.1% on Thursday to 11.6% on Saturday as a result of the changes, although the number had been climbing steadily even without the change in counting metrics, nearly tripling since the beginning of October.
In addition to the record-breaking case count, the Illinois Department of Public Health also reported an additional 76 deaths.
In all, 477,978 confirmed and probable cases have been reported by the IDPH during the pandemic, along with 10,154 confirmed deaths.
Saturday marked another single-day testing record for the state of Illinois, with 98,418 new test results returned to state laboratories. In all, 8,313,547 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
