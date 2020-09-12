SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 2,121 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with an additional 22 deaths.
It's the second straight day Illinois has seen more than 2,000 new cases. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 259,909 cases since the start of the pandemic. The statewide death toll now sits at 8,295.
Laboratories collected 56,594 new tests in the past 24 hours, according to IDPH data.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate dipped to 3.7% after jumping up to 3.9% Friday.
