SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials announced 2,149 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 20 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 229,483 cases and 7,997 deaths.
In the past 24 hours, laboratories collected 48,383 new tests.
The seven-day statewide positivty rate remained at 4.1%, according to IDPH data.
As of last night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
