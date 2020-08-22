SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 2,356 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the highest single-day increase since May.
The Illinois Department Public Health also announced an additional 17 deaths.
The state set another daily testing record for the fourth straight day. Laboratories collected 56,766 new tests in the past 24 hours, according to IDPH data.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate remains at 4.3%.
Illinois has reported a total of 218,285 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, along with 7,874 total deaths.
