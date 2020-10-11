SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 2,727 new COVID-19 cases Sunday along with an additional 9 deaths.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has had a total of 319,150 cases and 8,984 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Laboratories collected 64,047 new tests in the past 24 hours. The seven-day statewide positivity rate jumped to 4.2%.
Of COVID-19 patients, 159 were on ventilators with 4,476 remaining available, state health officials reported.
Illinois' recovery rate remains at 96%, which is calculated as the recorded cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and deceased cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.