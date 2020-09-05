SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,806 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 23 additional deaths.
The new cases bring Illinois total number of cases to 248,177. The state death toll now stands at 8,166.
Laboratories collected 61,935 new tests in the past 24 hours.
Illinois recovery rate stands at 96%. This represents people who have recovered from the virus after initially testing positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.