SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 2,905 new COVID-19 cases along with an additional 30 deaths in the past 24 hours.
According data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state now has had a total of 316,423 cases and 8,975 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
As of Saturday, state officials reported 406 coronavirus patients were occupying intensive care unit beds in Illinois, with 1,376 available.
Of COVID-19 patients, 166 were on ventilators with 4,446 remaining available, state health officials reported.
