SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 4,062 new COVID-19 cases Sunday along with an additional 24 deaths.
Sunday's new cases mark the fourth time in the past five days Illinois has reported more than 4,000 new cases.
The statewide total number of cases stands at 374,256. The 24 new deaths bring the state's death toll to 9,505, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.
Laboratories collected 72,097 new tests in the past 24 hours, bringing Illinois' testing totals to 7,268,952.
The state's seven-day positivity rate has been om a steady rise throughout October, but Sunday it remained at 6.1%.
Hospitalizations remain high in the state, with 2,605 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 565 are in intensive care units, while 214 are currently on ventilators.
