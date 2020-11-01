SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The state of Illinois saw another surge in its seven-day positivity as health officials announced 6,980 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
In just one day, the state saw its rolling positivity rate jump from 7.5% to 8, the highest the state has seen since late May.
In all, 417,280 cases of the virus have been reported statewide since the pandemic began.
According to officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state also reported 35 additional deaths Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 9,792 deaths related to the virus.
Labs collected 78,458 tests in the past 24 hours.
Along with the increases in cases and positivity rates, the state has also seen a continued rise in hospitalizations due to the virus. According to IDPH data, 3,294 residents are currently hospitalized because of the virus, the highest number in that category since May 30. Of those patients, 692 are currently in intensive care units.
The state also announced Sunday that Region 2 will see new mitigations starting Wednesday, meaning the whole state will soon be under tighter restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.