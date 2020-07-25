ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 1,426 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 12 additional deaths.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, laboratories collected more than 38,000 new tests in the past 24 hours.
Illinois' 7-day positivity rate continues to climb, jumping to 3.59 percent Saturday. That is the highest 7-day rate the state has seen since June 12, according to IDPH data.
IDPH has confirmed a total of 169,883 COVID-19 cases and 7,397 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
