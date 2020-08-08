SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For the second day in a row, Illinois health officials reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,190 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 192,698.
It's the highest single-day jump in cases since May 24.
Illinois reported another additional 18 deaths. The statewide death toll sits at 7,631.
Laboratories collected 48,016 new tests, the second-most since the start of the pandemic. Illinois also passed the 3 million mark in total tests.
The seven-day state positivity rate is at 4.17%, the highest since June 10.
