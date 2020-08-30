SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 1,992 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with an additional 11 deaths.
The state hit another testing milestone Sunday, as the Illinois Department of Public Health said more than 4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 4,016,782 tests have been collected, 43,693 of those were reported in the past 24 hours.
The state's rolling 7-day positivity rate jumped from 4% to 4.2% Sunday, according to IDPH data.
The state has reported a total of 233,355 COVID-19 cases and 8,019 total deaths.
In all, 1,472 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state of Illinois, with 328 of those patients in intensive care units. A total of 155 COVID-19 patients are currently on ventilators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.