SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 1,541 new COVID-19 cases but only one additional death Sunday.
The one fatality reported Sunday is the lowest single-day increase in the state's COVID-19 death toll since March 21, according to IDPH data.
Laboratories collected 40,844 new COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. The state's seven-day positivity rate continues to rise, jumping to 3.69 percent.
Illinois is reporting a total of 171,424 COVID-19 cases and 7,398 total deaths.
