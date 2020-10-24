ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois' recent surge in COVID-19 cases continues as the state announced a single-day record 6,161 new cases Saturday.
The state's new record surpassed the previous record of 4,942 set on Thursday. The state has reported a total of 30,000 new cases in the past seven days.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced another 63 deaths Saturday. It brings the statewide death toll to 9.481 since the start of the pandemic.
Keep in mind, the state also set another daily testing record. Laboratories collected 83,517 new tests in the past 24 hours. The seven-day statewide positivity now stands at 6.1% percent, the highest since June 3.
In all, 7,196,855 tests have been performed during the pandemic.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise in Illinois, with 2,616 patients currently hospitalized due to the pandemic. That is the highest number of hospitalizations since early June, according to IDPH figures. Of those patients, 560 are in intensive care units and 222 are on ventilators, both of which are high watermarks in their respective categories since late June.
The spike in cases across Illinois comes as several regions enact new mitigation strategies to curb surging positivity rates. Region 1 is currently in the second-tier of mitigation rules, while Regions 5, 7 and 8 are all currently seeing new rules, including the suspension of indoor dining and bar service.
