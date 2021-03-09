SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill has been approved by the Energy and Environment Committee that would make it illegal to knowingly release large amounts of balloons outside.
This would include using balloon releases for celebrations, funerals, and other gatherings. If caught, you could face a $500 fine.
The goal is to prevent animals from being endangered from plastic balloons and reduce environmental waste.
Some lawmakers were concerned with the amount of the fine, saying it was too high.
The proposal would not apply to balloons used by higher education or government groups. Meteorological balloons would also still be allowed.
