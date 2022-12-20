FILE - Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Illinois signed coach Bret Bielema to a new six-year contract through 2028 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a big reward for transforming a struggling program into a winner in his second season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)