CHICAGO (WAND) - Illinois Right to Life, the state’s largest nonprofit, pro-life organization, has filed a federal lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker over his limits on gatherings in response to COVID-19.
Illinois Right to Life v. Pritzker was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
Since March, Pritzker has placed limits on social gatherings of more than ten people.
When the state entered Phase 4 of Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, crowd sizes of up to 50 people were allowed.
Illinois Right to Life said, "Although the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to drop, Pritzker has said that limits on gatherings will remain in place until a 'vaccine or an effective treatment' is found. The lawsuit centers on the governor’s willingness to excuse certain organizations and First Amendment expressions from the limits in his executive orders, but not the rest of Illinois – including Illinois Right to Life."
They said the governor is allowing some organizations to gather, fundraise, and rally support, but others face the threat of police enforcement or being shut down.
Mary Kate Knorr, executive director of Illinois Right to Life said, “Our request is simple: Equal treatment under the law. We want to be able to get our message out and do our work just like the other advocacy organizations and social causes that the governor has permitted to do so.”
The group pointed out that Pritzker has participated in large-scale rallies in recent weeks.
“Stifling certain organizations’ ability to gather while giving others a free pass is a clear double standard and violation of the U.S. Constitution,” said Patrick Hughes, president and co-founder of the Liberty Justice Center. “ The First Amendment applies equally to all Illinoisans — not only groups whose political views are supported by Gov. Pritzker. The work and voice of Illinois Right to Life in the public sphere is just as critical and constitutionally-protected as other voices.”
To read a copy of the lawsuit, Illinois Right to Life v. Pritzker, click HERE.
