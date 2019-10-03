Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Farmers and shippers are encouraged to make alternative plans to move their products when the Illinois River is shutdown for up to 120 days in the summer of 2020.
Starting July 1, 2020 work will begin to repair about a half dozen lock and dams on the river. It will result in the river being closed to barge traffic. The biggest project will be the lock at LaGrange just south of Beardstown in west central Illinois. The work is expected to be completed in time for the 2020 fall harvest.
“The initial investment in LaGrange to fix it is so important,” said Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. “It should have happened ten-years ago.”
The lock at LaGrange opened in 1939. The last major work was completed 1986-1988. The LaGrange lock is often considered in the worst shape of any lock on the inland waterway system.