(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker's office announced Tuesday an expansive Illinois Safe Sleep Support program.
The program, led by 12 government and community agencies, will work to address sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), one of the leading causes of infant mortality.
Illinois Safe Sleep Support will focus on outreach and education to expand community-based promotion of safe sleep practices.
SUID is one of the leading causes of infant mortality in Illinois and the country.
In 2020, Illinois lost 737 babies to infant death before their first birthday.
“All Illinois families should be aware of the risks and ways to prevent crib deaths and keep their loved ones safe. This gives babies the best chance to thrive during their first year and beyond,” said Governor Pritzker.
“Informing parents about protective practices for babies drives down rates of mortality, plain and simple. The State is taking a multi-targeted approach, involving parents, community organizations, and medical and childcare professionals in this effort,” said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services.
“As a pediatrician, I know infant mortality is an important indicator of the overall health of a community, and is a critical public health issue,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “The Illinois Department of Public Health has committed funding to bring resources to communities and hospitals to educate parents and caregivers about how to prevent sleep related deaths, a leading cause of infant mortality disparities.
SUID is a leading cause of death in babies aged one month to one year. These deaths often happen during sleep or in the baby’s sleep area and are frequently caused by accidental suffocation.
“Two to three Illinois babies die every week from SUID. In Cook County, SUID occurs 16 times more often among Black infants, and nearly 4 times more often among Hispanic infants, as compared to white infants. The data in this report are from the Sudden Unexpected Infant Death-Case Registry (SUID-CR) system for Cook County, which is housed at Rush University Medical Center in close affiliation with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report provides details regarding these deaths based on thorough investigation, including infant death scene investigation and autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, as well as categorization of the cause of death (e.g., Suffocation, Possible Suffocation or Undetermined with Unsafe Sleep Factors) that is determined using a CDC-defined process during multidisciplinary Child Death Review Team meetings,” said Dr. Kyran Quinlan, Principal Investigator for the CDC SUID Case Registry for Cook County.
Pritzker's administration said the rates are disproportionately higher for Black infants. In Cook County, SUID occurred 16 times more often in Black infants.
The Illinois Safe Sleep Support program aligns with the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines which include placing infants on their backs to sleep and keeping soft items like pillows, blankets, and bumpers out of their sleep space.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.