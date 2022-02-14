DALLAS CITY, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois sailor who went missing during the Pearl Harbor attack has now been accounted for.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that Navy Fireman 1st Class George F. Price, 23, of Dallas City, Illinois, who was killed during World War II, was accounted for on Aug. 3, 2021.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Price was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.
The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Price.
Remains of the deceased crew were recovered from December 1941 to June 1944. They were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.
An effort was made in September 1947 by members of the American Grave Registration Service to identify fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater.
They disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time.
The remains of the unidentified were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.
In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Price.
Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.
Scientists used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Prince's remains. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.
Price’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Price will be buried May 4, 2022, in his hometown.
