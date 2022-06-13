WASHINGTON (WAND)– More than 300 Illinois school districts will be eligible to participate in the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program.
The program, a $5 billion effort was established under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The CSBP aims to convert the nation’s school bus fleets to low- and zero-emission vehicles. EPA has opened applications for the initial $500 million in funding for priority applicants that serve significant populations of students living below the poverty line.
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) sent letters to school district administrators informing them of the eligibility.
“We write to bring your attention to an important federal funding opportunity. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has identified your district as a potential priority applicant for the new Clean School Bus Program (CSBP). This program, created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide an unprecedented $5 billion in rebates to schools seeking to procure low- and zero-emission school buses, including electric buses, as well as chargers and other necessary infrastructure,” the Senators wrote.
“The CSBP represents a transformational opportunity for Illinois schools and students. Switching from diesel to low- and zero-emission school buses will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and protect our students from harmful diesel emissions. The CSBP will help ensure Illinois has the cleanest and most cost-effective school bus fleet in the nation,” the Senators continued.
Earlier this year, $2.5 million was secured for the program through the omnibus appropriations bill in new federal funding to support electric vehicle infrastructure and workforce training that will lead to good paying jobs in the electrical industry.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, included more than $7.5 billion for the construction of a national EV charging network. The legislation also included more than $17 billion in funding in Illinois in addition to several billion dollars available through competitive grant processes.
Illinois will receive $149 million for EV infrastructure and be eligible for a further $2.5 billion in competitive funds.
A copy of the letter is available here.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.