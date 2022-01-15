SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions for another week,
The postponement will last until Jan. 24 and includes driver services the agency said.
The agency cited the climbing number of COVID-19 cases statewide as the reason for the move.
The Secretary of State offices and facilities first closed on Jan. 3, due to the surge.
Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday–Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
“We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen Jan. 24 for face-to-face transactions,” Secretary of State Jesse White said.
White said three commercial driver’s license facilities will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for in-person CDL services only. Those facilities are in Rockford, Springfield and Marion.
White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services, including renewing a license plate sticker, renewing a driver’s license or ID card and filing business services documents such as incorporations and annual reports.
