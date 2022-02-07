CENTRAL Ill (WAND) - Illinois is being praised as a place for businesses to grow. It now ranks among the top 10 states for business startups.
In 2021, according to data from the Business Formation Statistics Report, 198,827 business startups opened in Illinois. That is an increase of almost 30,000 from 2020 and a nearly 70% increase 2019.
Central Illinois has seen numerous new businesses in the last year, including LP Coffee and Creamery in Taylorville and Piper and Arrows Boutique in Springfield. They expressed how it was to open a business in 2021.
"Everybody sa[id] 'hey, what are you doing, man? It's all shutting down, [but] you open[ed a]businesses'", said Larry Beshiroski, owner of LP Coffee. He already owned a family restaurant in Taylorville, but decided to branch out and try something different and new.
The owner of Piper and Arrows Boutique in Springfield said she believes this past year was hard for people, so they decided to change gears.
"They lost work, and so now they have to try to come up with some other means of income... I think so many people had the mindset of 'Okay, now, what do we do? So here's where our passion is'", said Jocelyn Piper, owner of Piper and Arrows. One obstacle she faced is working with such a small family staff because of being so new.
