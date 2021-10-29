SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Senate approved the COVID-19 clarification on the Health Care Right of Conscience Act late Thursday evening.
In a vote of 31-24, Democratic lawmakers passed the legislation and sent it on its way to the desk of Governor J.B. Pritzker for approval.
"We have effective tools to fight this pandemic — namely, vaccines, masks, and testing — and all of our communities are safer when we use the public health and workplace safety protocols we know to work," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This legislation clarifies existing law's intent without infringing on federal protections. Ultimately, this means we can keep kids in school, businesses open, neighbors safe, and continue on the path to bring this pandemic to an end."
The legislation previously passed through the House on Wednesday with a vote of 64-52-2.
Democratic lawmakers, along with the Pritzker administration, claim people have been misinterpreting the law to file lawsuits against them, as many have used the health care law as a way to get out of the recent COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates for teachers and certain state employees.
State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) states, "These protections have stood for decades through numerous Governors from both parties and multiple General Assemblies. Now, however, we have a Governor who wants to reduce the protections afforded to the people of Illinois because individual citizens dared to disagree with him."
Senator Rose continued, "Over 50,000 citizens stood up to the Governor by filing letters in opposition, and he thumbed his nose at them. It would be nice if he would actually work with the members of the legislature and local officials for a change. I think he would find that we can make great strides together toward improving public safety without stripping individual liberty from the people we serve. But collaboration isn't in his lexicon; he is a one-man show who bullies those who dare to disagree."
State Senator Steve McClure (R-Springfield), concurring with Senator Rose, said, "I am deeply disappointed that this is the route the majority party has taken to address this issue. This is a rushed process that will simply hand more power to the Governor at the expense of people's rights and their religious beliefs. We can help boost public safety efforts without infringing on people's rights, but that is not what this bill does."
