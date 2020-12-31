SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady announced he will step down at the end of New Year's Eve.
Brady made the announcement in a Thursday tweet. He said his resignation will be effective at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Brady talked in a public letter attached to the tweet about how proud he is of contributions he made to Illinois and its citizens. A reason for his resignation was not given in the tweet.
"I am proud of the work I have done throughout my career in the Illinois legislature, both in the Illinois House and the Senate, and am most proud of my tenure leading the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus over the last three-and-a-half years," Brady said. "Over the years, our caucus was successful in securing additional funding for our public schools, helping create a tax-credit private school scholarship program for low and middle-income students, standing up against income tax hikes that hurt working families, and working tirelessly to improve our state's crumbling infrastructure."
Brady ended by saying he looks forward to "future avenues" that will allow him to serve Illinois citizens.
State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) issued a statement Thursday following Brady's resignation announcement.
“I would like to thank Senator Brady for his years of service to the state of Illinois and his dedication to the people of the 44th Senate District," Barickman said. "He has been an important leader for our region, our state, and the Illinois Senate Republican caucus. I wish him well.”
