SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND/AP) - The Senate has approved a graduated income-tax structure that charges a rate of 7.99 percent for the most affluent residents.
The fair tax plan would replace the current flat income tax system in place. The proposed amendment would need voter approval to move forward. If passed in the Senate and House it would appear on the 2020 ballot, according to the Illinois Policy Institute.
The plan was approved 36-22.
If passed, it would tax individuals on their income levels. Those making less would pay lower tax rates and those with higher incomes would pay more. The amendment would take effect in 2021 if passes by voters.
Existing Illinois tax laws limit the taxes imposed on corporations based on individual tax income rates.
Those in favor say the proposal would make the tax code more fair and provide relief for most Illinois residents. Those against say it would open the door to tax hikes and hurt small businesses.