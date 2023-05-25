SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois state senators held a subject matter hearing Thursday morning to discuss the $50 billion budget proposal filed late Wednesday night.
Lead budgeteer Elgie Sims (D-Chicago) said the plan will provide significant funding for key priorities like P-12 education, higher education, human services, public safety, and general government.
Sims also told his colleagues that the Democratic revenue estimate for Fiscal Year 2024 is $50.7 billion and they plan to spend $50.6 billion.
The Illinois Department of Public Health could receive $42 million for equity and representation in health care and $38 million for safety net hospitals in low-income communities.
"The advocates have worked very hard with us on both sides of the aisle to come up with a proposal for this year to put more resources into our health care facilities so that, in addition, there are a number of directed grants at the critical access hospitals," Sims said.
Senate Republicans told reporters they remain at the table for budget negotiations. Senate GOP Leader John Curran (R-Downers Grove) has also been in frequent conversation with Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park).
Harmon told senators Wednesday night that they would plan to move forward with the budget after Thursday's appropriations hearing. Although, Harmon stressed that Senate Democrats would not allow for a vote on the spending plan until House Democrats agreed with the proposal.
While lawmakers in both chambers agree on increased funding for education, childcare, and public safety, some disagree over the proposed funding for staff helping people with developmental disabilities. Gov. JB Pritzker initially called for a $1.50 wage increase for direct support professionals during his budget speech in February. The first draft of the Senate's budget proposal included a $2 boost for DSPs.
However, Senate Democrats plan to raise the wage by $2.50 because the Illinois Association of Rehabilitation Facilities has consistently fought for higher wages. IARF leaders stressed that these employees truly need a $4 raise to help attract and retain staff.
"I think there's a bit of confusion over what the value of going from $2 to $2.50 is after federal match," said Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet).
Sims told Rose that the state will pay direct support professionals $20 million, and the federal match will bring the net value to $40 million. Employees would receive their $2 raise at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. However, the extra 50 cents would not be in place until January 1.
The Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault also told the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday that rape crisis centers are facing a funding crisis due to cuts in federal funding. ICASA CEO Carrie Ward said Illinois will receive 50% less than expected from the Victims of Crimes Act due to shortfalls in the Federal Crime Victim Fund.
Ward hopes lawmakers will help bridge the gap for ICASA with a $12 million increase in funding through the FY24 budget.
"ICASA rape crisis centers served nearly 22,000 sexual assault survivors in FY22 and are on pace to repeat that in FY23," Ward explained. "The need for rape crisis centers doesn't stop just because the funding does."
She also stressed that her organization has never asked for an increase of this magnitude. Although, Ward said the investment could prevent staff layoffs and longer wait times to provide services for survivors.
Senators said they would take Ward's testimony into consideration while crafting the amended budget. The updated spending plan was filed around 4:20 p.m. and Sims filed language for the budget implementation proposal, or BIMP, shortly after.
The Senate Executive Committee held a subject matter hearing on the BIMP around 6:30 p.m.
Senators plan to vote on the budget and BIMP late Thursday night before adjourning for the summer.
