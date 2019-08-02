CHICAGO (WAND) - Federal charges have been filed against Illinois State Sen. Thomas E. Cullerton on embezzlement charges.
The charges allege Cullerton fraudulently received salary and benefits from a labor union for which he did little or no work.
Sen. Cullerton's charges include one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a union and employee benefit plans, 39 counts of embezzlement from a union, and one count of making false statements in a health care matter.
The charges were filed in the U.S. District Court in Chicago. According to NBC Chicago, the charges allege he kept more than $250,000 in salary and benefits from the Teamsters union.
Cullerton, a Democrat, has represented the west suburban 23rd District - which includes parts of Villa Park, Glendale Heights, Bloomingdale and more - since 2013.
Federal investigators subpoenaed the Illinois Senate in February for records related to Cullerton in an investigation that led to the indictment of former Teamsters President John Coli, the Chicago Tribune reported in April.
The full indictment is below: