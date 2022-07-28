WASHINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Senator Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced on Thursday he test positive for COVID-19.
“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely," Sen. Durbin said in a release.
