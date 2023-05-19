SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Senate passed a plan Friday to address the constant revolving door in the early childhood education industry.
House Bill 3566 requires the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to file emergency rules to allow staffing flexibility for early childhood assistants to supervise classrooms outside the core learning hours of each day.
Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas (D-Chicago) has led the effort to improve early childhood services for the state throughout the past year. She told colleagues Friday that this bill can help address problems with absences and vacancies at child care facilities.
The sponsor also explained that this flexibility was allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the emergency rule is about to expire at the end of May.
"We're just trying to make sure that we do not have the lapse because we've been able to demonstrate that it is such an effective tool to retain our staff to ensure that we have coverage and not compromise the quality of care," Pacione-Zayas said.
Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) said Republicans agree that this plan will help address the accessibility issue with child care by having enough staff to meet the demand.
House Bill 3566 passed unanimously out of the Senate. The legislation now heads back to the House on concurrence.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.