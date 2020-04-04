(WAND) - Illinois senators are urging the USDA to ensure a continuity of food supply by supporting farmers during the pandemic.
Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), along with 30 other colleagues sent a bipartisan letter to Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue.
“We write to ask that you take action to ensure the continuity of our country’s food supply and support rural areas during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by providing needed relief to farmers—including by ensuring that the temporary flexibilities on farm loans recently announced by the Farm Service Agency (FSA) are made permanent for the duration of the pandemic and subsequent economic recovery, and also by ensuring adequate and equitable access to credit during this period of market uncertainty,” the Senators wrote.
The senators are urging the USDA to consider taking emergency measures such as deadline extensions, loan payment deferrals, payment forbearance and a full suspension of all current and pending foreclosure actions during the pandemic.