SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For the third straight day, Illinois saw it's biggest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 7,899 new cases in the past 24 hours. The state has reported a total of 410,300 cases since the start of the pandemic. Health officials also confirmed another 46 deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 9,757.
For the second straight day, Illinois tested more than 90,000 people in a 24-hour span. Laboratories collected 92,636 new tests.
The seven-day positivity rate sits at 7.5%, the highest since May 29. In fact, according to IDPH data, the positivity rate has more than doubled during the month of October. It stood at 3.4% back on Oct. 1.
Hospitalizations are also climbing dramatically in the state, with 3,228 residents currently in hospitals as a result of COVID-like illnesses. That is the highest census total of hospital patients related to the virus since June 1, according to IDPH data.
Of those patients, 680 are in intensive care units, while 290 are on ventilators.
