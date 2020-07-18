SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) For the third day in a row, Illinois reported a new single-day COVID-19 testing record.
Laboratories collected 46,099 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including 18 additional deaths.
The 7-day positivity rate dropped for the second day in a row, now sitting at 2.85 percent.
Illinois has reported a total of 160,610 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The state death toll is now at 7,290.
