SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois set another single-day COVID-19 testing record Sunday.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, labs collected a total of 38,894 tests in the past 24 hours. The previous record was set Thursday, with 36,180.
Health officials confirmed 954 new COVID-19 cases, including 20 additional deaths. Sunday's numbers bring Illinois' total number of cases to 153,916 and its death toll to 7,187.
According to IDPH data, the state's 7-day positivity rate dropped from 3.03% to 3.01%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.