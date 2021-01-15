DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2021-2022 academic year.
The scholarships can be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois.
Sheriff Antonio D. Brown, Macon County, will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.
There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin.
The only limitations are as follows:
• Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents
• Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the
State of Illinois
• Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2021-2022
school year (excluding summer session).
Applications are now available at your local Sheriff’s office or on the ISA Website www.ilsheriff.org.
Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the Sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 15, 2021 (must be postmarked by this date).
