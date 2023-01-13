(WAND) - The Illinois Sheriffs' Association is awarding $58,000 in scholarship money to students across the state of Illinois.
The scholarships can be used for tuition, books, and fees only.
Recipients must be full-time students in Illinois. On-line learning students may apply.
Sheriff Jim Root of the Macon County Sheriff's Office will be awarding one $500 scholarship.
Applicants must be permanent residents of Illinois, be using the scholarship money for higher learning at an institution within the state of Illinois and be enrolled as a full-time student for the 2023-2024 year (excluding summer session).
Applications are available at your local sheriff's office or on the ISA website.
Students must complete the application, answer the essay question, and return all documents to their local sheriff's office by March 15.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.