(WAND) - The Illinois Sheriffs' Association is giving out more than $50,000 in college scholarships.
The scholarships can only be applied to tuition, books and fees.
Students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois.
Sheriff Antonio D. Brown of Macon County will be awarding two $500 scholarships.
Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2019-2020 school year, excluding the summer session.
Applications are available at your local Sheriff's office or on the ISA website.
Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documents to the Sheriff's office in their county by March 15.