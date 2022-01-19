SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Sheriff's Association will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships to students in Illinois seeking to pursue a higher education during the 2022-2023 school year.
The scholarship funding will be going towards tuition, and book fees only. Students are required to be enrolled full-time at a certifies institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois, or full-time online learning to be eligible to qualify.
No other restrictions are set to apply; race, age, creed, color, sex, or national origin will not effect the results of the scholarships application process.
The only limitations requested are as follows:
- Applicants must be a permanent Illinois resident
- Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois.
- Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2022-2023 school year (excluding summer session).
One $500 will also be given out by Shelby County Sheriff Brian McReynolds.
Applications are now available at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 151 North Morgan Street in Shelbyville, or on the ISA website.
Students wishing to apply will have to fill out the application, answer an essay question, and return all documentation to the Sheriff's Office in their permanent county of residence, or postmarked by 4 p.m. on March 15, 2022.
