(WAND) - The Illinois Sheriffs' Association will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships to students throughout the State of Illinois.
The scholarships can only be used for tuition, books and fees.
The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois.
Sheriff Antonio D. Brown, Macon County, will be awarding one scholarship in the amount $500.00.
Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents. Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2020-2021 school year (excluding summer session).
Applications are now available at your local Sheriffs office or on the ISA website.
Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the Sheriffs office in their permanent county of residence by March 15, 2020.