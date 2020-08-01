CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois basketball star Ayo Dosunmu plans to return for his junior season rather than turn pro.
The first-team, all-Big Ten guard said in a video posted Friday on Twitter playing in the NBA is his dream. “But first, I need that national championship. Year three,” he added. Dosunmu declared for the draft in April.
He averaged 16.6 points — fifth in the conference — and shot 48.4 percent. The Illini went 21-10 overall and 13-7 in Big Ten play in coach Brad Underwood’s third season, and were in line for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013 when the season ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
