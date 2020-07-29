(WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Elections Office is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The office will remain closed through Aug. 7.
Employees are working from home. They expect to return to work Aug. 10.
The office is being disinfected and cleaned during the closure.
