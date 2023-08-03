SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - This year, the Illinois State Fair will be more accessible for people with sensory processing disorders.
"Statistics show one in seven individuals live with a disability," said Rebecca Clark, the Manager of the Illinois State Fair. "Those with autism, PTSD, and other sensory processing sensitivities often experience sensory overload, limiting their ability to comfortably participate in social gatherings.
Clark said experiences like the state fair can be very tricky for those with sensory processing sensitivities. But, the fair is launching two new initiatives to help people with these sensitivities feel more comfortable at the fair.
The first is called "Sunflower Hours." This is a designated time where the fair is making the environment calmer, so it's more accessible. From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday August, 12th, trained employees will be handing out sunflower stickers for those with sensory processing disorders, and turning down music to be less overstimulating. Amusement rides will operate without flashing lights, or sounds, to make it a more accommodating environment.
"The fair will make adjustments to select programming to create a softer, more calmer environment for children and adults who suffer from sensory processing disorders," said Clark. "Activities and a variety of free entertainment will be available to enable families with special needs to explore and experience the fair."
In addition to this, the fair is launching a sensory station, open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair. The station is in the Emmerson building, and will offer a safe space for those who are overwhelmed or overstimulated.
"The sensory station will be equipped with helpful tools such as noise cancelling headphones, calming pods, and quiet activities to aid children and adults who need help processing the sights, sounds, smells, noises and crowds associated with the fair," said Clark.
The Fair Manager said these initiatives are part of the fair's mission to provide fun for all. She hopes these types of programs can continue at future fairs.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.