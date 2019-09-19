SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 2019 Illinois State Fair is being called the most successful state fair in history.
The fair had an estimated $6.5 million in revenue. It exceeds revenue from the 2018 fair by $750,000 and surpassed the previous record of $6.4 million set in 2013.
“I’ve had more fun at the state fair than almost anything else I’ve done in the past eight months, and I’m proud that so many families enjoyed everything the fair has to offer – and it’s no wonder this fair is one for the history books,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This fair brought in record-breaking revenue of over $6.5 million, highlighted our tremendous agriculture industry and supported incredible small businesses from across the state. I’m grateful to our hardworking team at the Department of Agriculture for making this possible and already looking forward to next year’s fair.”
This year was also a record setting year at the grandstand. Over 63,000 tickets were sold, which brought in $2.3 million. Attendance was up by 37 percent, making it the largest attendance since 2014.
This data represents conservative estimates, with the final numbers being released for 2018 and 2019 in the auditor’s report in October or November.