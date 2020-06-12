ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair will be canceled in an upcoming executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker.
The decision is a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This marks the first time the state fair has been canceled since 1942-1945, when World War II forced it to be shut down. The fair was also canceled in 1862 because of the Civil War.
The Du Quoin State Fair will also be canceled in 2020, marking its first cancellation since the state took over the grounds in 1986. There are no Grandstand announcements as of June 12.
“The Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs have been some of my favorite opportunities to celebrate our agricultural communities and the residents who make Illinois so exceptional,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “But it’s because the fairs are such a treasure to so many thousands of people that my administration, like those of our neighboring Midwestern states, must make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 State Fairs in light of the risk posed by COVID-19.
This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts: we have to prioritize keeping our people safe. Our state fairs are unmatched across the nation, and I look forward to gathering again to showcase the best of Illinois when it is safe to do so.”
The Illinois Department of Agriculture plans to still officer the youth to showcase their hard work with Junior Livestock Expo in September, which will be held in Springfield. Exhibitors from ages 8-21 will be able to show their animals. The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually, with the Department of Agriculture distributing premiums and ribbons.
Entry and operation details are forthcoming, state leaders said.
“We’ve said from the very beginning our main concern is the health and safety of those who attend our state fairs,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture, Acting Director. "These aren’t just fairs; they are economic engines for the Springfield and Du Quoin communities that highlight the best that Illinois has to offer and shine a spotlight on kids around our state. These kids work all year to prepare for their livestock and projects, so we are determined to still provide them an event that showcases their hard work and perseverance through a very difficult year.”
Fair officials said they were confident the 2020 event could rival the success of the Illinois State Fair in 2019, which set records for the Grandstand and close to record numbers in attendance.
“We are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to hold the 2020 Illinois State Fair,” said Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair Manager. “Our staff has been working hard to top what we did last year, and we feel like we were on track to do so. With that being said, we also understand that this is an unprecedented event. We have fantastic vendors, fairgoers, partners and exhibitors that we will miss seeing this year on the Fairgrounds.”
People who purchased an Illinois State Fair mega pass, admission booklet or parking pass are asked to contact the State Fair office at (217)782-6661 or email agr.fairinfo@illinois.gov.
The next Illinois State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-22, 2021. The next Du Quoin State Fair will run from Aug. 27-Sept. 6, 2021.
More to come.
