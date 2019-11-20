SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The fair may make you think of summer, but Mega Passes for the 2020 Illinois State are already on sale.
Fair officials announced the start of the 2020 holiday promotional campaign starring the Mega Pass.
Now through the end of the year, the 2020 Mega Pass is $60.
"It is the perfect gift for adults, children, grandchildren or other special ones on your holiday shopping list," said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. "A Mega Pass is a ticket to unlimited rides and excitement in the Carnival Midway and Adventure Village during all eleven days of the 2020 Fair, making it one of the best bargains at the State Fair."]
Mega Passes are on sale now all the way through the fair. However, the price will increase to $70 on Jan. 1 and then to $90 on Aug. 1.
Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes also available. Admission Bargain Books are $45. They include eleven any day admissions to the 2020 Illinois State Fair.
The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is $40. This allows you to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair.
You can get Mega Passes at the State Fairground Emmerson Building Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, by calling (217) 782-6661, or by downloading an application by clicking HERE and mailing it to the address on the order form.
You can also get one online by clicking HERE.